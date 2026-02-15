1 in custody after altercation at Lorain basketball game

A man is in custody after he was involved in an altercation at a Lorain High School basketball game against Toledo Rogers High School, according to police.

During the game Saturday evening, a brief altercation took place between two players on the court. Police said that while safety personnel and school representatives were de-escalating the situation, an 18-year-old spectator entered the court and interjected himself in the altercation.

The man was quickly apprehended without incident and was transported to the Lorain County Jail, police said.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with disorderly conduct and assault, both misdemeanors, police said.

After the altercation was resolved, Saturday night's game ended early, and all attendees left the premises without further incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

"The Lorain Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of maintaining safety and decorum at public events," the department said in a statement. "While we understand the passion that high school sporting events often bring, entering the competition area during a game, especially during a confrontation, puts the public, staff, and players at an increased risk of harm. Such actions will not be tolerated."

The incident remains under investigation, and police, in coordination with the school, are working to identify anyone else who may have been involved in the altercation.