1 in custody after brandishing knife at students during Rocky River football game

No students or spectators injured
A person is in custody after they brandished a knife at Rocky River students during a football game, according to Rocky River City Schools.

During a home game at Rocky River High School on Friday night, a student not enrolled at the district brandished a knife at Rocky River students, the district said. Students immediately reported the incident to law enforcement officials.

No student or spectators were injured, and the person was taken into custody, the district said.

"Rocky River City Schools will continue working alongside law enforcement to maintain a safe environment at all school events. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our schools and events safe for everyone in our community," the district said in an email sent to families.

