1 in custody after woman was shot during carjacking in Cleveland

A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a carjacking where a woman was shot in Cleveland on Friday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Cleveland PD said around 7:30 a.m. on the 7900 block of Madison Avenue, the man approached the woman and demanded money at gunpoint. When the woman was not able to give any money, police said the man forcibly stole her car and shot her in the face during the process.

Police said the situation put the victim's life at risk and also endangered a child who was present during the incident.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Detective Bureau started an investigation, and the woman's car was recovered shortly after the robbery happened. Further into the investigation, detectives identified the man and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, police said they located the 47-year-old man at a residence on the east side of Cleveland and was taken into custody to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where he is currently being held pending charges relating to attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

“This was a senseless and violent crime carried out with complete disregard for human life,” said Chief Todd in a statement. “Because of the decisive and relentless work of our officers and detectives, this dangerous individual is now off our streets. Our thoughts are with the victim as she recovers from this traumatic event. We are grateful that she is in stable condition and that the child who was with her was not physically harmed.”

The woman is expected to be okay, and her child sustained no injuries.

