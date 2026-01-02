Woman shot during carjacking in Cleveland

A woman was hospitalized Friday morning after she was shot during a carjacking, according to Cleveland Police.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Madison Avenue and located a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was shot during a robbery, in which her vehicle was stolen, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. Her vehicle was recovered near the scene.

No arrests have been made, and this story will be updated once we learn more.