Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 injured after boat explodes, another catches fire in Put-in-Bay

Boat catches fire in Put-in-Bay
James Dempsey
Boat catches fire in Put-in-Bay
Boat catches fire in Put-in-Bay
Posted

One person was injured after two boats caught fire near Put-in-Bay Saturday afternoon, according to the Put-in-Bay Fire Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were flagged down by security personnel near the dock when a boat being filled with gas exploded, the department said.

Watch the video of one of the boats below:

Put-in-Bay boat catches fire

Courtesy of James Dempsey

The owner of the boat jumped into the water, and the boat drifted away into another boat that was moored in the bay and caught it on fire, the department said.

The owner who jumped into the water was rescued and life-flighted off the island by EMS, the department said.

Both fires were put under control by the U.S. Coast Guard, Put-in-Bay Fire and EMS, the department said.

At this time, there is no estimate for the cost of damages, but the department said both boats appear to be a total loss.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.