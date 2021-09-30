1 person dead, 1 person injured in shooting on Cleveland's Southeast Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old woman injured Wednesday evening.

According to police, it happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 11700 block of Lenacrave Avenue.

The man had been shot in the head and died at the scene, police said. The woman was shot in the head and mouth. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Specifics regarding the shooting haven't been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.