1 person dies in Akron crash after SUV goes airborne crossing railroad tracks, crashes into tree

The Akron Police Department is investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning that injured two people and left a third person dead.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Police didn't give a specific location but did say it happened at railroad tracks on W. North Street.

According to authorities, the three occupants were in a Chevrolet Equinox heading east. As the vehicle went over the tracks, it went into the air causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle landed, slid sideways, and struck a tree.

The front seat passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle. She and the driver, also a 26-year-old, both sustained serious injuries.

The back seat passenger, a 29-year-old man, was pinned inside the vehicle, and police said he died at the scene.

An early investigation indicates that speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.

