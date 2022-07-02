Watch Now
1 person missing in the water at Headlands State Park in Lake County

U.S. Coast Guard responding
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 16:58:29-04

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard is currently at Headlands State Park in Lake County looking for a missing person in the water.

No more information is being released at this time, as it is an active scene.

