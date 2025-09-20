1 person shot, killed in front of an establishment in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police homicide unit is investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside of a convenience store Friday evening on the east side of Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the 800 block of East 185th Street in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood for a man with a gunshot wound.

Councilman Mike Polensek said he was upset to learn about the shooting.

“Just senseless violence in our city,” said Polensek. “What is this thing about these young guys and guns? I don’t get it for the life of me. I cannot fathom it.”

News 5 spoke to a witness off camera who told us he was on his way to the Quix Food Store to buy something when he said he heard gunshots and ran away.

Cleveland Police and EMS eventually confirmed to News 5 that first responders found a young man dead on the scene after being shot.

Now, hearts are heavy as that victim’s loved ones deal with this sudden tragedy in a community that Polensek said has one of the lowest crime rates across the city.

“I put these security cameras up here, so I’m hoping that the security cameras are going to pick up who did this and they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is totally unacceptable. This is not the way to live,” said Polensek.

We are working to learn more about the incident.