1 PM: Watch the Cleveland concert announcement we've all been waiting for

Alex Farmer
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 25, 2024
CLEVELAND — After more than 24 hours of anticipation, local business leaders and city officials will be announcing a major show coming to Cleveland.

The announcement is expected to be made around 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Expected to be in attendance:

  • Mayor Justin Bibb
  • Partner of the Haslam Sports Group Whitney Haslam Johnson
  • Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert
  • Live Nation SVP Marketing & Sponsorship Sale Barry Gabel and Rock
  • Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris

Based on this list, it has to be someone major. While we all continue to speculate who it will be, here is a list of artists we actually know are heading to town.
