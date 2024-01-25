1 PM: Watch the Cleveland concert announcement we've all been waiting for

CLEVELAND — After more than 24 hours of anticipation, local business leaders and city officials will be announcing a major show coming to Cleveland.

The announcement is expected to be made around 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

You can watch here:

News 5 livestream event

The announcement will also be streamed on our Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as our apps on Roku and Fire TV.

Expected to be in attendance:



Mayor Justin Bibb

Partner of the Haslam Sports Group Whitney Haslam Johnson

Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert

Live Nation SVP Marketing & Sponsorship Sale Barry Gabel and Rock

Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris

Based on this list, it has to be someone major. While we all continue to speculate who it will be, here is a list of artists we actually know are heading to town.

