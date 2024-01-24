Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Announcement for 'major concert' at Cleveland Browns Stadium announced — who could it be?

Taylor Swift? Beyonce? Paul McCartney? Someone nobody cares about?
IMG_1741.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Donatelli
"The Stadium Tour" at Cleveland Browns Stadium in 2022.<br/>
IMG_1741.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 11:22:53-05

The Cleveland Browns and LiveNation are teasing that a major concert announcement is coming our way but provided no other details.

In an email sent to News 5 Wednesday morning, LiveNation announced it will be hosting a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to announce a major concert coming to Cleveland.

Mayor Justin Bibb, partner of the Haslam Sports Group Whitney Haslam Johnson, Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Barry Gabel are all slated to be in attendance.

Based on the list of people going to this announcement, it has to be someone major.

While we all speculate who it will be, here is a list of artists we actually know are heading to town.

RELATED: Major concerts coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

If it is a major act, it could go a long way towards erasing the perception that Cleveland has been getting skipped by major acts lately.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through