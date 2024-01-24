Announcement for 'major concert' at Cleveland Browns Stadium announced — who could it be?

The Cleveland Browns and LiveNation are teasing that a major concert announcement is coming our way but provided no other details.

In an email sent to News 5 Wednesday morning, LiveNation announced it will be hosting a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to announce a major concert coming to Cleveland.

Mayor Justin Bibb, partner of the Haslam Sports Group Whitney Haslam Johnson, Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Barry Gabel are all slated to be in attendance.

Based on the list of people going to this announcement, it has to be someone major.

While we all speculate who it will be, here is a list of artists we actually know are heading to town.

If it is a major act, it could go a long way towards erasing the perception that Cleveland has been getting skipped by major acts lately.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?