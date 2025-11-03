1 shot in the shoulder on RTA in Cleveland during altercation

A man was shot in the shoulder after an incident happened on a Red Line train heading westbound near East 79th Street station on Sunday, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

According to GCRTA, two men on the train got into an altercation that resulted in one of them being shot.

GCRTA Transit Police, along with Cleveland EMS and Service Quality, responded to the scene, CRTA said.

CRTA said the man who was shot was conscious, alert and was transported to University Hospital via Cleveland EMS.

The incident is under investigation by GCRTA Transit Police.