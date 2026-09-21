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1 student, 3 adults hospitalized after Elyria school bus crash Monday morning, police say

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News 5
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ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria City Schools bus was involved in an accident Monday morning.

According to police, it happened at the intersection of State Route 57 and Cleveland Street.

Watch: News 5 cameras capture scene of school bus crash on Cleveland Street

News 5 cameras capture scene of school bus crash on Cleveland Street

A Honda Civic was traveling northbound on State Route 57 when it hit the front passenger side of the bus, according to police. Both vehicles came to a stop near the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police say the driver, a bus assistant, and seven students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The 35-year-old female bus driver, the bus assistant, and one student were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 51-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

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