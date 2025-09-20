Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 woman shot in the back in Akron

Her condition is unknown at this time
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting in Akron that left one woman shot in the back, according to Lt. Michael Murphy Jr.

At approximately 3:58 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Moreley Avenue for a shooting, Murphy said.

The lieutenant said witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots being fired.

A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back and her condition is unknown at this time, Murphy said.

News 5 is working to learn more information on the incident.

