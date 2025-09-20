1 woman shot in the back in Akron

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting in Akron that left one woman shot in the back, according to Lt. Michael Murphy Jr.
At approximately 3:58 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Moreley Avenue for a shooting, Murphy said.
The lieutenant said witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots being fired.
A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back and her condition is unknown at this time, Murphy said.
