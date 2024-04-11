10 AM: Authorities to provide update on teen who went missing in June 2023

Cleveland Missing will be hosting a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on a teen who went missing in June 2023.

Watch a livestream of the event below at 10 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Keshaun Williams, now 16, was last seen near Fleet and Gertrude avenues in Cleveland on June 17.

To try and help find him, authorities have increased the reward money being offered to $22,500 in Nov. 2023.

RELATED: Reward money increased to $22,500 for Cleveland teen missing since June

Keshaun is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair worn in braids. He was wearing black jogging pants and a T-shirt.

An Amber Alert was later issued, and according to the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee, he was seen with a group of people the night he went missing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400. You can also contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tips can be anonymous.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.