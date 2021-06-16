Ohio Legislative Black Caucus holds Juneteenth news conference to discuss legislation that supports Black families

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference Wednesday in honor of Juneteenth.

Watch the news conference in the media player below:

Members will discuss legislation that supports and uplifts Black families in Ohio.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.