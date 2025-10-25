10 cars damaged, 2 hospitalized after illegal street racing incident

Early Saturday morning, 10 vehicles were damaged during an alleged illegal street racing incident that sent two to the hospital.

Around 12 a.m., members of the Cleveland Police Street Takeover Detail responded to a crash near East 93rd Street and Crane Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in illegal street racing, during which one of the vehicles swerved to avoid another car, lost control and crashed, police said.

The collision, combined with the high rate of speed, caused the vehicle to crash into several parked cars, police said. Debris from the crash also struck several other cars. In total, 10 cars suffered damage.

The 20-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Two firearms were confiscated from the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was cited for illegal street racing and willful and wanton disregard for safety, police said.

No other injuries were reported.