10 Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers get classroom surprise

CLEVELAND — Good teachers stand out. They don’t just teach. They spark something in their students, helping them grow into not just smart, but better people.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the George Gund Foundation, the Cleveland Foundation, and the Cleveland Teachers Union visited schools across the district. They surprised 10 teachers with the Excellence in Teaching Award.

The teachers were chosen after a nomination, endorsement, and review process.

I tagged along to Luis Muñoz Marín School in the city’s Tremont neighborhood as leaders surprised kindergarten teacher Ms. Melody Martinez.

It was an unforgettable way to start the day as district officials and others from the partner organizations entered Martinez’s classroom with balloons and announced she was one of 10 winners. Her students clapped in excitement.

CMSD CEO Dr. Warren Morgan explained the greatness others have seen in Martinez.

“You have created a wonderful environment that supports all students to grow and learn,” Morgan said. “You are a dynamic teacher who truly enjoys teaching to the fullest and no matter what you are a ray of hope and a model for others to emulate.”

Hugs, smiles, and a class photo—a snapshot of the difference a teacher can make.

Principal Samuel Roman told me Martinez has a heart of gold and makes learning fun. He said she reminds students that mistakes are okay as long as they learn from them.

The award took Martinez by surprise.

“I was in shock, surprised… excited,” Martinez said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all."

“What do you love most about your job?” I asked her.

“Working with them every day and making a difference in their lives and molding them into becoming lifelong learners,” Martinez said. “I want them to understand that they matter. That they’re important and they’re smart and they’re able to do anything they set their minds to.”

Morgan said surprising teachers with this award is always a meaningful day.

“Our teachers deserve this. It’s a very small way that we can just tell them thank you for all of the hard work that they do,” Morgan said. “They show up with grace and with a smile on their face and do great work. So, I’m proud of all of our teachers and today especially proud of the ten that we’re recognizing.”

Martinez and the other winners will attend a gala next month, receive a monetary gift, and share their best teaching practices with other educators throughout the district.

“I’m honored,” Martinez said. “I think it’s amazing what they’re doing. I think it feels great to be recognized for what you’re doing. Even though we do it because we love to do it.”

The other winners are:

4th grader teacher Jennifer McDaniel - Buhrer Dual Language

1-2nd grade teacher Emily Vinson Bell - Paul L. Dunbar

11-12th grade teacher Taylor Zepp - Lincoln West School of Science and Health at MetroHealth

10-12th grade teacher Saraswathy Kothareddy - Garrett Morgan School of Engineering and Innovation

Kindergarten teacher Susan Dolin - Nominated at Dike; now at Waverly Elementary

10th grade teacher Elizabeth Berlan - Rhodes College & Career Academy

2nd grade teacher - Katelynn Greller - Robinson G. Jones

10-12th grade teacher Rodney Decipeda - Cleveland School of Architecture

6-8th grade teacher Brady Lorek - Campus International