10 stories that made us smile in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, it's time to look back at some of the positive stories that happened in Northeast Ohio this year.

Here are 10 stories that made us smile in 2021:

1.) 8-year-old in hospice wants 2,000 cards for his birthday and Christmas

Andrew Miller is an 8-year-old who enjoys cards and loves reading them every day.

He was diagnosed with two types of stage-4 cancer last year. Following surgery, treatment, and many doctor appointments, Andrew’s lymphoma was in remission, but last summer, after his Make-A-Wish trip, his high-grade glioma spread. He started losing hope and the energy to fight.

Since Andrew loved reading and getting mail to raise his spirits, his parents decided to try to get him 1,000 birthday cards for his birthday on Dec. 12. A thousand arrived quickly. Then they tried for 2,000.

They got more than 13,000 cards and gifts from across the nation.

2.) It’s Snow Day-lightful – Kids get the sled out to fully enjoy day off

It was a snow day for over a hundred Northeast Ohio schools and districts in November, and as a result, the youth was in decline – on sleds, down a hill, for a day of pure frozen joy.

3.) 'You're so brave to be here,' Jelly Roll spots Brooklyn Hts. fan's sign in the crowd, holds it during concert

A woman from Brooklyn Heights lost her best friend and mother within a year of each other.

She made a sign with their pictures on it for the Jelly Roll concert earlier this year.

That's when Jelly Roll stopped singing during that special song and asked for her sign to hold up.

4.) Northeast Ohio nonprofit empowers people with disabilities through sports

There's a nonprofit creating a space where everyone is welcome and celebrated for who they are, and it's helping make Northeast Ohio A Better Land.

They provide sports and exercise activities for Northeast Ohioans living with a disability.

Whether they're playing football, baseball or basketball, it's less about the competition and more about the fun.

5.) Akron firefighter given service award for saving 5-year-old after car crash

An Akron firefighter was honored for saving a 5-year-old girl's life when he sprung into action after a car crash.

Captain Brad Ager was the first to respond to a crash on July 5, when a car slammed into a tree. He found the girl motionless next to the car.

She had a pulse but was not breathing, so Ager began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Minutes later, the child started breathing on her own.

For his life-saving efforts, Ager was given the EMS Distinguished Service Award.

6.) The case of the curious, cube-shaped globe art installation popping up throughout a Lakewood neighborhood

In Lakewood, a city where the abnormal is completely normal, a cube-shaped globe randomly appeared one day and would travel to different spots throughout the city.

7.) Highland High School softball team's unofficial mascot and good luck charm is the GOAT

The team's mascot is a goat. Enough said.

8.) Plucking guitar strings, pulling heartstrings — Stolen guitar leads to a beautiful story of kindness in Medina

From a young age, Rick Gaudet has loved the way music has made him feel and the way it can bring people together. He’s known to the people of Medina as "Rockin’ Rick."

Earlier this year, he was playing outside at Marc’s plaza on North Court Street when he started to feel a little ill and decided to pack up and head home.

He didn’t realize until a couple of days had passed that he left behind a major piece of equipment: his beloved guitar.

After posting on Facebook about what happened, hundreds reached out to try and help.

Watch the video above to see what happened next.

9.) Twin boys, 11, safely steer SUV off highway as mom suffers seizure

Jordan and Jermel Taylor were in the car with their mom when she was driving on the highway when she suddenly had a seizure.

The twins jumped into action and saved their mom's life and potentially others.

10.) A Cleveland favorite combined with a Hawaiian staple — introducing the Spamrogi

This story is probably the most Cleveland story on this list.

Have you ever wanted to know what spam inside a pierogi would taste like?

Well, now you can.