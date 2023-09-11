10-year-old girl shot, injured in Euclid; police investigating

EUCLID, Ohio — A 10-year-old girl was injured Monday afternoon in Euclid when she was struck in the arm by a bullet while standing outside when shots rang out nearby.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Halle Drive.

According to Euclid Police, the girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

