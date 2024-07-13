10AM: Memorial service for Jamieson Ritter to be held in New York Saturday

Saturday, friends and family of slain Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter will pay their respects to him as he is laid to rest in New York. A memorial service will take place around 10 a.m. inside the Browncroft Community Church in Rochester.

Friday evening, Ritter's family released their first statement since his death:

We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved family member who was tragically killed in the line of duty. As a Cleveland police officer and a leader in the Ohio National Guard, he selflessly served his nation, his state and his community with unwavering commitment and bravery. His courage and dedication to protecting others were the driving force in his life that has been tragically cut short.



We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Cleveland and Rochester communities during this difficult time. It is a testament to the impact that Jamieson had on those around him and the legacy he leaves behind.



We kindly ask for privacy as our family collectively mourns his loss during this period of profound grief. We will remember him, and all those who have given their lives in defense of the nation and protection of our communities. While the community mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant, the Cleveland Police Department mourns the loss of a friend and colleague, the Ohio National Guard mourns the loss of a brother in arms, New York State mourns the loss of a native son – our family mourns the unfathomable loss of a son, a brother, a nephew, uncle and a cousin. We will forever remember him as a hero who gave his life in the line of duty.

The service follows one that was held in Cleveland on Monday, as hundreds of police officers and members of Ritter's fellow Army National Guard members paid tribute to him.

Ritter was shot and killed on July Fourth and died in the line of duty.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ritter's family. CLICK HERE for more information.