10AM: Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies before U.S. Senate committee on environment and public works

Norfolk Southern CEO and President Alan Shaw is set to testify in front of the United States Senate committee for environment and public works, following the train derailment in East Palestine just over a month ago.

The committee will also question three of the region’s senators: Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and JD Vance, and Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey. Shaw will appear alongside EPA regional administration Debra Shore, Ohio EPA director Anne Vogel, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission executive director Richard Harrison and Beaver County Department of Emergency Services director of hazardous materials response Eric Brewer.

To watch the testimony, click the player below:

News 5 livestream event

CLICK HERE to read more of News 5's extensive coverage of the East Palestine train derailment.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.