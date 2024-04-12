WATCH: Family of 15-year-old boy shot by Akron Police speaks

The family of a 15-year-old boy shot by Akron Police almost two weeks ago will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m.

Body camera footage released by the City of Akron on Monday shows an Akron Police officer shoot and strike the teenager in the hand immediately after he drove up to the scene.

Police did not know it was a fake gun.

Body camera footage shows Akron officer shoot teen who had fake gun

The teen was identified in a statement by the family's attorney as 15-year-old Tavion Koonce-Williams.

The footage was released Monday, per city law, which requires the city to release footage within a week of a police shooting. The video release by Akron includes the 911 call placed before the shooting and the full interaction with the teenager, edited by police to protect the juvenile subject's identity.

Some viewers may find the video disturbing due to its graphic nature. Blood is visible in the video, and profanity can be heard. News 5 is presenting the video as provided by Akron below:

Akron Police video of officer shooting teen with fake gun

What happened

At about 7:04 p.m. on Monday, April 1, the City of Akron’s communications center received a 911 call from a resident reporting a person with a gun near Newton Street and Tonawanda Avenue, according to the edited video release by Akron Police Monday.

“I’m walking my dog and there is a guy walking down Newton Street and he was aiming a gun at people’s houses. He pulled it out and was acting like he was going to shoot their houses,” the 911 caller said.

The caller said they saw a black gun but could not provide more details on what kind of gun it was. The dispatcher took more details on the person’s description and which direction they were heading.

At about 7:11 p.m., the officer saw a person matching the caller’s description walking on Britain Road near the corner of Ottawa Avenue.

As the officer exited his patrol car, he issued a verbal command for the subject, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, to show his hands and then fires a shot.

The teen immediately starts yelling, “It’s fake! It’s fake!” as the officer announces, “Shots fired!” over his radio.

The officer orders the teen to ground at gunpoint, and the teen drops to the ground while continuing to tell the officer the gun is fake.

The officer handcuffs the 15-year-old, and blood from the shooting wound can be seen on body camera.

More officers arrive, and they remove the cuffs and begin rendering aid to the teen by applying a tourniquet.

As officers attended to the boy’s wound, he told them he was on his way home from his cousin’s funeral.

“I’m a good kid, I get As in school, I play football. I just wanted to be safe. My cousin just died,” he said.

He was then transported to Akron Children's Hospital.

What we know about the officer involved

The City of Akron released the officer's personnel file.

The officer, Ryan Westlake, was fired in July 2021 for several policy violations, including for a time when he was extremely drunk and muzzled a gun at his girlfriend.

The officer got his job back months later and was given his original 71-day suspension for the violations.

The teen's grandmother, Karen Robinson, wants to see him charged in the shooting case.

"Why why it wasn’t necessary. I just don’t believe in my heart it was necessary," Robinson said.

The officer involved, a nine-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid leave, and the Ohio BCI will conduct an investigation, officials said.

“At the completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation,” the police release said. “A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. The results of their investigation will be provided to the police chief and the City of Akron Police Auditor for their review.”

Police union stands behind officer

The Akron police union said it stands by the officer in a statement released last week, saying the union is confident the officer's actions will be deemed justified.

Read the Akron Fraternal Order of Police's full statement below:

The Fraternal Order of Police, Akron Lodge 7 understands and appreciates the public's concern regarding the critical Incident that took place Monday April 1, 2024 in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

This is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved. There is always a concern each time an officer is faced with the incredibly challenging, split-second decision to defend himself and others against an armed suspect. Our officers work hard every day to keep the community safe. Unfortunately, there are times when an officer is faced with the complex decision to use lethal force.

We will work with all agencies involved and cooperate with investigations into the incident.

We are confident when all the facts are released, our officer's actions will be deemed justified.

—

