12:30 PM: Cuyahoga County prosecutor gives warning related to ATV, dirtbike thefts

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley will issue a public warning related to ATV and dirt bike thefts in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Justice Center. Watch it live in the media player below:

O’Malley’s office said he will also offer safety suggestions for online transaction meetup locations as multiple new incidents surfaced over this past weekend.

