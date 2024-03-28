12PM: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb gives 'State of the City' address

On Thursday at noon, Mayor Justin Bibb will give his annual "State of the City" address to inform Clevelanders about the city's progress and plans for the future.

Bibb will speak from the Mimi Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square.

During Bibb's second "State of the City" address in April 2023, he announced that West Side Market would be renovated.

While vendors at the Market were happy that something was finally being done to address issues there, not every city council member was happy with the estimated cost.

