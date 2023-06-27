13-year-old, 14-year-old shot in Cleveland; no arrests made

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left two teens injured Monday night on the city's West Side.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 41st Street in the city's Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

According to police, a 13-year-old was shot in the ear, and a 14-year-old was shot in the chest.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Police didn't release any additional details about the shooting or the victims' conditions.

The matter remains under investigation.

