15-year-old girl shot dead in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood

A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a shooting in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Around 1:32 p.m., the Second District responded to the 900 block of Spring Road for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located the teen, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cleveland EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the 15-year-old girl dead, police said.

Preliminary information indicated the suspect is known to the victim.

"The victim is known to the suspect, and the suspect is known to the victim," said Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz.

Diaz said two individuals were detained and two guns were retrieved at the scene.

"It's always difficult to see these types of instances occur," said Diaz. "We hope this violence stops."

The incident remains under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.