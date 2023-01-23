15-year-old girl shot in stomach in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — At around 3 a.m. Monday, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach in a home on the 3400 block of E. 105 Street, according to Cleveland EMS.

She was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The details surrounding the incident are unknown.

News 5 will update this story as we learn more.

