15-year-old shot, killed during fight in Cleveland; 18-year-old arrested

Cleveland Police are investigating after a fight led to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

Around 12:19 a.m., police received a call about a group of people arguing and fighting near West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue, police said.

Shortly after, police said they learned that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, officers located the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, and EMS pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.

Cleveland Police identified and located an 18-year-old man who they believe is involved in the shooting. The man was arrested and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

According to police, the group of individuals was attending a party at an Airbnb prior to the shooting.