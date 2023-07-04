16-year-old arrested in Canton for fatal shooting of his father, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after Canton Police arrested him Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting of his father.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 7th Street NW around 5 a.m. after receiving a report of someone having been shot, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old man inside a home. He had been shot multiple times.

The 16-year-old was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 330-489-3144.

The matter remains under investigation.

