16-year-old Mentor student struck by truck and dragged

A 16-year-old girl was injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the City of Mentor.

Just after 6:20 a.m., a 54-year-old man driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was turning onto Center Street from Fairfax Avenue, which is near Mentor High School, when he struck a teen who was crossing the street, according to a statement from city communications officer Ante Logarusic.

The Mentor Schools student was dragged several feet and was found underneath the vehicle when Mentor police and fire units arrived on scene, said Logarusic.

The teen remained conscious and alert and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Logarusic.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.