16-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in North Ridgeville

A 16-year-old girl was killed Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in North Ridgeville, according to police.

Around 6 p.m., North Ridgeville officers responded to Lorain Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, police said.

Upon arrival, they located the teen and first responders began administering first aid, police said.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Lorain Road will remain closed while North Ridgeville Police investigates the crash.