17-year-old shot, killed in Cleveland's Central District

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead Friday night in Cleveland's Central District.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Bohn Road, police said. Upon arrival, officers located Yadiel Flecha inside an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Flecha was shot outside the apartment and then brought inside by others.

"The initial information suggest that this young man was at the location for whatever the reason exited the apartments and was outside when the shooting occurred at some point he was assisted inside the apartment where we located him," Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz said.

EMS provided care to Flecha at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, and Cleveland Police ask if anyone has information to contact their homicide unit.