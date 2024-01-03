18-year-old indicted for fatal I-77 shooting

The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that happened last year on I-77 in Green that left a man dead has been indicted.

The suspect

Sirvonte Russell Suggs, of Akron, was indicted Tuesday on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, discharging firearms and having weapons under disability.

The shooting

It happened on Aug. 3, 2023, on I-77 in Green. Authorities say Suggs was in a pickup truck and fired into a black SUV riding next to it. The victim, 23-year-old Marquise Banks, was struck by bullets multiple times and died. Suggs fled from the scene; he was arrested four months later.

What happens next

Suggs' next court appearance will be for his arraignment, but the date hasn't been set yet.

