18-year-old indicted for fatal I-77 shooting

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 03, 2024
The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that happened last year on I-77 in Green that left a man dead has been indicted.

The suspect
Sirvonte Russell Suggs, of Akron, was indicted Tuesday on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, discharging firearms and having weapons under disability.

The shooting
It happened on Aug. 3, 2023, on I-77 in Green. Authorities say Suggs was in a pickup truck and fired into a black SUV riding next to it. The victim, 23-year-old Marquise Banks, was struck by bullets multiple times and died. Suggs fled from the scene; he was arrested four months later.

What happens next
Suggs' next court appearance will be for his arraignment, but the date hasn't been set yet.

Previous coverage of the shooting

18-year-old Akron man arrested for I-77 shooting in Green, police say
