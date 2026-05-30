18-year-old woman dead, 25-year-old man in critical condition following shooting in Cleveland

An 18-year-old woman is dead, and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Cleveland early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services.
Around 2:30 a.m., EMS said they responded to the area of the 2800 block of Woodbridge Avenue for reports of a gunshot wound.
Once they arrived, they found the 18-year-old woman dead, EMS said.
The 25-year-old was taken to Metro Hospital in critical condition, EMS said.
News 5 has requested more information from the Cleveland Police Department on the incident.
We will update this story once it comes.
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