18-year-old woman dead, 25-year-old man in critical condition following shooting in Cleveland

An 18-year-old woman is dead, and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Cleveland early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services.

Around 2:30 a.m., EMS said they responded to the area of the 2800 block of Woodbridge Avenue for reports of a gunshot wound.

Once they arrived, they found the 18-year-old woman dead, EMS said.

The 25-year-old was taken to Metro Hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

News 5 has requested more information from the Cleveland Police Department on the incident.

We will update this story once it comes.