19-year-old arraigned after being accused of striking referee purposefully with a car

A 19-year-old man accused of hitting a flag football referee with his car on purpose was arraigned Thursday.

Timothy Ruble was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Police said Ruble hit referee Brian Williams earlier this month after Williams got into an argument with Ruble's father over the game.

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An advocate read a letter from Williams' mother, who said her son has suffered a traumatic brain injury and his prognosis is uncertain.

"My son didn't deserve this, your honor. We're asking a high bond and a no-contact order," Williams' mother said in a letter.

Despite the case's public attention, a judge said a $30,000 bond was reasonable.

Ruble was put on GPS monitoring and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A handful of people gathered outside the Justice Center to rally for justice for Williams.