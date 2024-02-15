2 Amber Alerts in 24 hours — Cleveland girl found safe, Darnell Taylor from Columbus still missing

CLEVELAND — In the last 24 hours, your phone might have notified you twice about Amber Alerts for two missing children. A 5-year-old who went missing from Cleveland is safe Thursday night. We are still following the disappearance of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor of Columbus, Ohio.

Pammy Maye, Taylor's foster mother and legal guardian, is still missing, too. The car Maye was reportedly driving was left at a Brooklyn apartment complex.

On Thursday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant pleaded with the people of Brooklyn and Cleveland to please come forward if they knew anything or saw anything, especially around the hours of 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police are interested in gas stations, carryout stores, drive-throughs, or other areas where Maye or the driver of that car might have stopped.

"We're also hoping that we can assist our partners in the Columbus Police department to bring a resolution. So, anyone here in Northeast Ohio — they see this broadcast — we ask that you keep that in mind, and you keep that Amber Alert in the back of your mind," said Sgt. Freddy Diaz, Cleveland Police Department.

The 5-year-old who went missing from Cleveland was last seen on Feb. 2, but was not reported missing until Feb. 14.

"We received a report for this 5-year-old that was missing last night. Upon receiving the information and the circumstances behind her situation, we felt that it was important to make the public aware and get their assistance," said Diaz.

"The fact that you got two within a less than 24-hour period is very rare," said Chief John Majoy of Newburgh Heights Police and Chairman of the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee.

The girl from Cleveland was safely returned to the Cleveland Police Fifth District. Getting these kinds of Amber Alert notifications can be the key to bringing children home safely, officials said. To get notifications, go to settings on your phone and then hit notifications. Scroll to the bottom of that screen where it should say "government notifications" and enable them.

"A number of us got woken up by these two Amber Alerts that happened within two days, but you know, the way that I look at it — if this is one of your loved ones and someone you cared for, would you want everybody else to be woken up too because maybe they can help you?" said Majoy.

Before an alert like this even makes it to your phone, law enforcement makes sure it's airtight.

"Normally when there is a delay, it's because they're chasing leads and they want to make sure that once they do that then the bell has been rung and it's all hands-on deck at that point," said Majoy.

Now, it's all hands on deck across the state of Ohio to find Darnell Taylor.

"Pammy, if you're watching this, could you please reach out and contact us. We need to know that Darnell is safe," said Chief Elaine Bryant, Columbus Police Department.

If you've seen something, call 614-645-2228.