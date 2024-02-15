Cleveland Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl, last seen with father

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old girl.

Dream Peoples was last seen on Feb. 2, with her father Marsallis Peoples, in the 800 block of London Road, police said.

Marsallis allegedly made statements that he would cause serious harm to Dream and himself, police said.

Dream is about four feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dream's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fifth District at 216-623-5500 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency number at 216-621-1234.

