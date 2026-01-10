2 arrested after a Parma Police pursuit involving a stolen car ends in crash

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Parma Police pursuit ended in a crash Saturday morning.
Posted

PARMA, Ohio — Two people were arrested after a Parma Police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday, according to the Parma Police Department.

At about 10:48 a.m., Parma officers saw a car traveling northbound on Broadview Road heading towards Brookpark Road, the department said.

Parm Police said the car did not have a visible license plate and was driving "wobbly" because of what police believe was a damaged rear axle.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop, and the vehicle fled northbound on Broadview Road, then eastbound on Pearl Road with speeds up to 55 mph.

According to police, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle around Pearl Road and Denison Avenue. Police confirmed that the suspected vehicle was stolen out of Cleveland.

The driver and passenger of the stolen car were arrested and a firearm was found, police said.

The two occupants of the stolen car, along with the driver of the car that was hit, were all transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Parma Police said.

The department said the two suspects are believed to be involved in several car thefts. The Cleveland Division of Police and Parma Detectives will follow up.

