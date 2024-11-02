2 Canton officers charged for death of Frank Tyson

Two Canton officers have been charged with third-degree felonies in connection to the death of Frank Tyson, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch were both charged with reckless homicide.

What happened?

On April 19, Canton police reported that a 53-year-old man, who was later identified as Frank Tyson, died while in the custody of police after fleeing a single-car crash.

According to Canton police, officers found a power pole in the road and Tyson's vehicle empty. Police located Tyson a short distance away after witnesses pointed them towards the AMVETS lodge down the street.

Canton Police said that Tyson struggled with officers during his arrest and, after he was placed in handcuffs, became unresponsive. CPR and several doses of Narcan were administered before paramedics arrived.

Tyson was taken to Aultman Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

Canton Police later released video footage of Tyson's arrest. In the video, Tyson says: "They’re trying to kill me," and also says, "I can't breathe."

Community reaction

American Civil Rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy at the funeral. Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as well as Tyson's family, was also among those who spoke.

During the eulogy, Sharpton called on the community to, "Stand up for Frank Tyson!"

Rev. Al Sharpton gives eulogy at Frank Tyson's funeral

In May, protests held a demonstration for Tyson at Central Plaza in Downtown Canton.

“In 2020, when it was George Floyd, it was a different time. I know we had a lot less to lose at that moment, but this is just as important,” said Sierra Mason, a local community activist.

Protestors for 'Justice for Frank Tyson' in Canton Friday night

Death officially ruled a homicide

On Aug. 12, News 5 reported on the Stark County Coroner's Office ruling Tyson's death a homicide.

Once again, a controversial arrest technique was front and center of the case. This time, it was in the high-profile death of Tyson in Canton.

Well-known policing expert and law professor Seth Stoughten found Tyson’s death baffling in the post-George Floyd era.

Controversial arrest tactic front and center in Frank Tyson case

What's next?

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle L. Stone announced on Friday that a press conference for the grand jury decision in Tyson's will be held on Nov. 2 at 12 p.m.

News 5 will be present.