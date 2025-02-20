2 charged for shooting that left 10-year-old Cleveland boy dead

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted two people on a slew of charges for their roles in the death of a 10-year-old boy earlier this month.
Ten-year-old Kaden Coleman was shot and killed on Feb. 7 while sitting in a car that was backing out of a driveway near East 147th Street and Edgewood Avenue in Cleveland.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Jeffrey Grant, 34, is charged with the following:
- Three counts of aggravated murder
- Two counts of murder
- Two counts of attempted murder
- One count of involuntary manslaughter
- Four counts of felonious assault
- One count of possession of cocaine
- One count of trafficking in cocaine
- One count of having weapons while under disability
- One count of possessing criminal tools
Another suspect, a 33-year-old woman, has been charged with the following:
- One count of involuntary manslaughter
- One count of possession of cocaine
- One count of trafficking in cocaine
- One count of having weapons while under disability
- One count of possessing criminal tools
The shooting
On Feb. 7, just before 8 p.m., Cleveland police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3900 block of East 147th Street.
The prosecutor's office said the child was inside a car that was backing out of a driveway when Grant and another individual allegedly fired multiple shots from a rental car at the vehicle the child and his mother were in. Kaden was struck in the head.
When officers arrived, they discovered Kaden had been taken to the Fourth District Precinct. He was then transported to a nearby hospital and died the next morning.
On Feb. 10, Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at a home in Maple Heights in connection with the shooting and found a drug lab and around 550 grams of cocaine. Grant and the woman were both taken into custody.
The prosecutor's office said evidence linked Grant and the woman to the rental car used in the homicide.