10-month-old child dies, woman injured following 'domestic dispute' in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The Brook Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in two deaths, including an infant, and one person injured Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a home on West 150th Street around 5 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

Police said officers breached the door and found a 27-year-old man, 27-year-old woman and a 10-month-old girl inside who had been shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The infant and man later succumbed to their injuries. The woman's condition is unknown.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man shot the woman and child and then shot himself.

The names of the victim's haven't been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

