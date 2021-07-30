2 dead following car vs. semi crash in Medina County

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car vs. semi crash that left two people dead Thursday afternoon in Litchfield Township.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. at State Route 83 and West Smith Road.

Troopers said the victims were identified as Enid A. Liscio, 79, and Elaine Klepek, 80, both of North Ridgeville.

According to OSHP, Liscio and Klepek were passengers in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata that was heading west on West Smith Road when it didn't yield for a 2000 Peterbuilt semi truck that was heading south on SR-83. The truck hit the Hyundai on the passenger side. The impact pushed the car off the road.

The Hyundai's driver, an 80-year-old woman, also from North Ridgeville, sustained serious injuries. She was LifeFlighted from the scene. The other two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old man from West Salem, was not injured, troopers said.

The occupants in both vehicles were all wearing seat belts when the crash occurred, troopers said. Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

The matter remains under investigation.

