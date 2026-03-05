Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 dead after Maple Heights car accident

Police say the accident happened in the 17000 block of Broadway Avenue around 1:30 am Thursday.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two people are dead following an early morning car accident in Maple Heights.

Maple Heights Police said the accident happened along the 17000 block of Broadway Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. A call came into police reporting that a vehicle struck a pole with two people inside.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a heavily mangled vehicle wrapped around an electric pole. One male and one female victim were found dead.
Police have yet to identify the victims.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are looking for witnesses to this crash or anyone who has information or video. You are encouraged to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at (216) 587-9624.

