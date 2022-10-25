2 die in Akron house fire Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio — A man and woman died Tuesday in a fire in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

The man and woman were found in a bedroom. They were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

