2 East Cleveland Police officers shot, says mayor

The mayor says both officers are expected to be okay, and there will be a 10 a.m. news conference on the shooting
Shooting in East Cleveland Thursday night
Two East Cleveland Police officers were shot Thursday night, according to East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz.

The mayor said both officers are in stable condition and are expected to be okay.

News 5's Overnight News Tracker, Mike Vielhaber, is on the scene following the incident. He said there is a secondary location around the corner from the original crime scene.

Most officers who were on the perimeter rushed down to a second location right by a car wash. The scene was described as "tense."

Details on the initial shooting, including whether there were any victims, have yet to be released.

Shabazz said a 10 a.m. news conference will be held at the mayor's office on Friday.

The crime scene remains active at this time, according to the overnight tracker. About three drones were spotted in the area, along with trucks or MRAPs from the East Cleveland Police Department, EDGE and Shaker Heights PD.

Vielhaber said the following departments were spotted at the scene:

  • Cleveland Heights Police Department
  • Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office
  • Shaker Heights Police Department
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol
  • University Circle Police Department

News 5 will keep you updated as new information comes along.

