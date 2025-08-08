2 East Cleveland Police officers shot, says mayor

Two East Cleveland Police officers were shot Thursday night, according to East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz.

The mayor said both officers are in stable condition and are expected to be okay.

News 5's Overnight News Tracker, Mike Vielhaber, is on the scene following the incident. He said there is a secondary location around the corner from the original crime scene.

Most officers who were on the perimeter rushed down to a second location right by a car wash. The scene was described as "tense."

We now have a secondary scene just around the corner from the original crime scene. Most officers on the perimeter took off down here. Very tense situation. Radio traffic seems to indicate another officer has been shot but once again this is unconfirmed radio traffic. https://t.co/2w3jXIIhSm pic.twitter.com/WAnCs40Zx8 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 8, 2025

Details on the initial shooting, including whether there were any victims, have yet to be released.

Shabazz said a 10 a.m. news conference will be held at the mayor's office on Friday.

The crime scene remains active at this time, according to the overnight tracker. About three drones were spotted in the area, along with trucks or MRAPs from the East Cleveland Police Department, EDGE and Shaker Heights PD.

ECPD, EDGE and Shaker all have armored trucks or MRAP on scene now. At least 3 drones in the air. pic.twitter.com/F7JUHlSNZU — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 8, 2025

Vielhaber said the following departments were spotted at the scene:



Cleveland Heights Police Department

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office

Shaker Heights Police Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

University Circle Police Department

News 5 will keep you updated as new information comes along.