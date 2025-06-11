2 found guilty in shooting death of 10-year-old girl on 4th of July 2024

Two men have been found guilty of a shooting that left a 10-year-old girl dead on the Fourth of July in 2024, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, Juwone Deaver, 29, and Jemerious Davis, 24, were found guilty of numerous felony charges in connection with the death of the child, Gracie Griffin, the prosecutor's office said.

Both Deaver and Davis were found guilty of the following:



One count of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

One count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone

Two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Last August, a 23-year-old woman was indicted on two counts of obstructing justice. Additionally, a 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice this past May.

What happened

Last year, a Fourth of July family gathering ended tragically when two people opened fire, striking Gracie in the head, the prosecutor's office said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m., when a vehicle carrying two men and two women drove to a home in the 3200 block of West 125th Street to attend the party, the prosecutor's office said.

The vehicle drove past the residence, then turned around and pulled in front of the home, which is when Deaver and Davis opened fire, shooting at the vehicle multiple times with a .45 caliber firearm and an AK-47-style firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

Griffin, who was outside with Deaver, Davis and the 23-year-old woman, was struck in the head during the shooting. The prosecutor's office said the vehicle sped away.

Cleveland police officers responded to the scene and located Griffin, who was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation revealed that no incoming fire occurred at the residence; only evidence of outgoing fire by Deaver and Davis was reported, the prosecutor's office said.

The pair is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8.