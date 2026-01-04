2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Euclid Catholic school

Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Euclid Catholic school, according to Euclid Fire.
Around 10:30 a.m., Euclid Fire responded after a vehicle crashed into Ss. Robert & William Catholic School, the department said. No one was in the building at the time.
Two adults were transported to a nearby hospital, the department said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Ss. Robert & William Catholic School canceled classes for Monday, the department said.
The extent of the damage has not yet been determined.
