2 in critical condition after they were struck by vehicle in Rocky River

News 5 Cleveland
Posted

A man and a woman were hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Rocky River, according to police.

Around 9:25 a.m., a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both from Sheffield Village, were walking on Hilliard Road before crossing Wooster Road, when a 29-year-old man driving a Dodge pick-up truck on Wooster Road struck them while turning left onto Hilliard Road, police said.

An employee at a nearby restaurant called authorities, who responded and administered first aid to the two adults, police said.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Both are in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

