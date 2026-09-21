2 killed, 2 seriously injured in two-SUV crash on Navarre Road in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday.

According to the Canton Fire Department, crews responded to a two-vehicle car accident just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The crash reportedly took place in the 2100 block of Navarre Road Southwest.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two SUVs with extensive damage.

One of the vehicles flipped over and landed on its roof. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three people were inside of the second SUV. The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a 12-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man, were transported to Aultman Hospital in serious condition.

The Canton Police Department is investigating this incident.